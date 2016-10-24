Man appears at court charged with murder after man’s dismembered and burnt torso found in suitcase

A man has appeared at court charged with murder following the discovery of a man’s dismembered and burnt body in a suitcase in Derbyshire.

Ming Jiang, 42, of Falconwood Way, Manchester, appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court this morning (Monday, October 24), charged with the alleged murder of Yang Liu.

The alleged victim was found in a lay-by just off the A628 near Tintwistle earlier this month.

Standing in the dock wearing a grey jumper, grey jogging bottoms and black shoes, Mr Jiang spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Prosecuting, Becky Allsop, said: “This is a matter which must be sent to crown court.

“This is a case which relates to a finding of a torso in a suitcase on October 10 just outside Tintwistle in a rural area.”

Chairman of the bench, Gregory Hart, said: “You have heard what has been said.

“We cannot deal with it today.

“We have sent it to crown court for a further hearing.

“In a moment you will be remanded in custody.”

Mr Jiang was then led away in handcuffs.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, October 25).