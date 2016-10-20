Man assaulted partner after a row over previous relationships

A man pushed his partner and smashed a TV cabinet after they had a row about his previous relationships.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 19, how Mark Anthony Hallam, 49, of Williamson Road, Whaley Bridge, caused his partner to fall backwards and he threw a glass at the TV cabinet smashing one of its glass shelves.

Prosecuting solicitor Chris Knowles said: “In the early hours the complainant was at home with her partner who has been in a relationship with her for six years.

“In the course of the night an argument ensued and it was about previous relationships he had been involved in and things became heated.

“He pushed her and caused her to fall backwards and this caused an injury to her left shoulder with discolouration.”

Mr Knowles added that Hallam then threw a wine glass in the direction of a TV cabinet which caused one of the glass shelves to smash.

The court heard that the complainant does not want a restraining order imposing.

Hallam pleaded guilty to causing damage and pleaded guilty to the assault after the incident on September 25.

Mr Knowles added: “It’s hoped this was a one-off and not the start of a set of new offending.”

Hallam, who represented himself, said: “I regret it all to be honest with you. I have nothing to add.”

Magistrates stated that Hallam had been in drink and he had attacked someone in what should have been the security of her own home.

They pointed out that the offence was aggravated by a record of repeat offences against the complainant which they stated supported the fact that this was not an isolated incident.

Magistrates sentenced Hallam to 18 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Hallam was also ordered to pay £120 compensation, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.