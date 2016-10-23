Man charged with murder after body is found in Derbyshire

News just in.

News just in.

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body in Derbyshire.

Ming Jiang, 42, of Falconwood Way, Manchester, was charged this afternoon and is due to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield tomorrow.

A dismembered and badly burnt body was found in a suitcase in a lay-by just off the A628 at Tintwistle on Monday, October 10.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "The name of the alleged murder victim will not be released until his family is informed of his death."

Back to the top of the page