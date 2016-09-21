Man cut through a tent and assaulted woman

Police are hunting a man who is alleged to have cut into a tent and assaulted a woman in Crich.

On Sunday, September 18 between 8.30am and 9am a man and woman were in their tent which was located on Chadwick Nick Lane in Crich.

A man is alleged to have opened the zip of the tent, looked inside and spoke to the couple. He then cut the tent from the outside and assaulted the woman.

The man took four folding chairs and left in a car.

The man is described as white, 19-20 years old with short dark blonde coloured hair and was wearing a gold chain around his neck and a tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC James Shaw on 101 quoting reference number 16000283548.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

