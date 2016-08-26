A man has been ordered to complete 90 hours of unpaid work after he was caught by police with an ASP truncheon in his car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 23, how Mark Shaw, 38, of Beech Way, Danesemoor, near Clay Cross, was stopped by police for driving erratically and they discovered the ASP in the driver’s side pocket.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “It was about 8.55pm when police saw the vehicle on Market Street, at Clay Cross, and the defendant was driving erratically with wheel-spinning.

“They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant and saw the ASP in the driver’s side pocket.”

He told police the ASP was bought online and he had no good reason for having the weapon other than that he uses it to control his dog which can be aggressive.

Shaw pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse after the incident on May 27.

Defence solicitor Bertie Mather said there has been no complaint from any member of the public and no one has made any comments about being threatened with this item.

He added that the telescopic ASP was in a collapsed state when it was found and there had been no attempt to hide it and Shaw co-operated with the police.

Magistrates sentenced Shaw to a 12 month community order with 90 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Man found with truncheon is ordered to do unpaid work Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...