Man jailed after he stole from Belper shops three times in two days

A man has been jailed for 18 weeks after he stole from stores in Belper three times in two days.

Andrew Richards, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offences which happened on Monday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 18.

He was arrested by police on Tuesday, October 18, and appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, October 19.

Mr Richards was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison following the hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

PC Rich Martin, of the Belper Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are pleased with the result, which sends a clear message that shoplifting will not be tolerated. People who steal from stores will be prosecuted and could face a custodial sentence.”