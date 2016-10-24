Man punched after trying to break-up fight outside Belper nightclub

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted outside a nightclub in Belper.

On Saturday, October 22, at 11.40pm an altercation was taking place outside Hacketts nightclub in Campbell Street in the town centre.

A man went to intervene and he was punched by a man. He fell to the floor hitting his head when he lost consciousness.

He was taken to the Royal Derby hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Sean Davis on 101 quoting reference number 16000334960.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Or you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.