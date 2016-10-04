Man suggested slitting throat of ex-partner in Facebook comment

A frightening ex-boyfriend has been caught making threatening Facebook messages about slitting his former partner’s throat and burying her in the woods.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 28, how Christopher Frazer, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield, also responded to a message from someone who had said his comments were vile by stating, “I’ve not killed her yet”, and he later stated, “she deserves death”.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said the couple had been in a relationship and they had had a child but Frazer never had contact with the youngster and the relationship ended badly.

Mrs Haslam added: “She was at home with her new partner when she received an email from a friend pointing her to Facebook where she saw Frazer’s profile and saw her name underlined.”

The defendant’s Facebook comment made reference to their child’s birthday, according to Mrs Haslam, and went on to suggest his ex should “let me slit your throat” and “bury you in the woods”.

Mrs Haslam added that when someone referred to Frazer’s comments as vile he commented that he had “not killed her yet” and he later stated “she deserves death”.

The court heard how Frazer had previously threatened his ex with a knife during their time together as a couple. Mrs Haslam added that this case has brought back bad memories for the complainant.

Frazer, who has a previous conviction for assaulting his former partner, pleaded guilty to sending a communication in September conveying a threatening message.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Frazer had not sent a direct message to the complainant. Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on Wednesday, October 5, as the Derbyshire Times went to press.