Man who cut his wife’s face is given a community order

A man who cut his wife’s face after a shard of glass struck her when he turned over a table has been given a 12 month community order.
Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 24, how Martin Claridge, 32, of Morley Close, Heanor, up-turned the table and a fruit bowl was smashed and his partner Kirsty Allen was injured.
Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman told a previous court hearing that Ms Allen had returned home and there was an argument and Claridge up-turned a glass-topped dining table with a fruit bowl which was smashed.
Mr Chapman added that a shard of glass struck the complainant leaving a two centimetre long laceration.
Ms Allen phoned her mother and her mother phoned the police, according to Mr Chapman.
Claridge also visited Ms Allen’s work on the following day where he grabbed her by the arm and followed her, according to Mr Chapman.
The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of assault which were committed on July 9 and July 10 in Ripley.
Defence solicitor David Gittins said the day after the first assault Claridge went looking for the complainant and spoke to her because he wanted to apologise and he grabbed her because he was trying to hug her.
Magistrates sentenced Claridge to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
He was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.