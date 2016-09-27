Man who harassed ex has narrowly been spared jail

A boyfriend who plagued his ex with Facebook and email messages and pursued and followed her has narrowly been spared from a jail term.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 21, how Levi Cole, 25, refused to accept his relationship was over as he repeatedly harassed his ex.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing that the complainant, from Alfreton, tried to stay just friends but Cole messaged her constantly saying he wanted to re-kindle their relationship and he got his pals to message her saying he was going to kill himself.

The court heard how his messages became so constant the complainant blocked him on Facebook and changed her mobile number.

But Ms Haslam added that Cole, formerly of Haddon Close, Bullbridge, set up a fake Facebook account to continue messaging and he sent 32 emails and 28 Facebook messages.

Cole also attended the stables where the complainant keeps her horses, according to Ms Haslam.

Ms Haslam added that the day after she received a message he went to her work and she left but he followed in his car and as she tried to hide in a cul-de-sac he blocked her in. The complainant said in a statement that she just wanted to move on but she had been left constantly having to look over her shoulder.

Cole, now of Meadow Close, Horsley Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to causing harassment between March 20-25 by sending numerous messages by Facebook and email.

He was sentenced to an eight-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Cole was also given a five-year restraining order not to contact the complainant.