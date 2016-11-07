Medieval ring found in Belper field up for auction

A Medieval sapphire ring dating back to 1250 is set to capture the hearts of jewellery buyers and metal detectorists when it comes up for sale at Hansons’ Etwall showroom on Tuesday November 29.

The stirrup-shaped gold ring set with a cabochon sapphire was discovered by a lucky metal detectorist who struck gold in a field in Belper.

Managing director Charles Hanson said: “The ring was made in England at a time of manors, feudalism and farming, 100 years before the Black Death. Perhaps it could have belonged to a lord or lady of a manor within Derbyshire.”

The style of ring was popular among bishops and wealthier members of the clergy, the blue of the sapphire being associated with the Virgin Mary and suggesting that those of faith may attain celestial bliss.

It reveals how powerful the church was during this period, as to possess such an item would have been a sign of significant wealth of success.

The exciting find is expected to fetch up to £2,000. For more details, call 01283 733988 or email historica@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk.