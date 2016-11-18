Met Office issues Derbyshire ice warning

The Met Office is warning of possible difficult driving conditions in Derbyshire throughout this afternoon and overnight because of ice and snow.

The yellow weather warning is in force from 1.20pm today (Friday) until 10am tomorrow (Saturday).

It states: "Wintry showers, continuing during Friday and overnight, will lead to the possibility of ice forming as temperatures fall this evening and overnight.

"This will occur primarily on untreated surfaces but perhaps also where grit is washed off by frequent showers.

"Additionally, 1-3 cm of snow may accumulate on hills above around 150 m and more than 5 cm above 400 m.

"Some of the heaviest showers could produce slushy conditions even at low levels.

"Please be aware of possible tricky travel conditions. The warning has been updated to adjust the start time forward, and include more of the Yorkshire Pennine area."