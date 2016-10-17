Missing Wirksworth man found

Missing Wirksworth man, Vincent Bowmers.

Missing Wirksworth man, Vincent Bowmers.

0
Have your say

A man who was reported missing from Wirksworth yesterday has been found.

Vincent Bowmer, 68, was found safe and well in Wirksworth this morning (Monday, October 17).

Police say they would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal on social media.

Back to the top of the page