More than 700 vehicles stopped in insurance crackdown

Police stopped more than 700 vehicles as part of a nationwide crackdown on uninsured drivers.

Operation Drive Insured was a week-long campaign aimed at identifying and seizing cars with no insurance which were being driven throughout Derbyshire.

From Monday to Friday last week, police stopped vehicles at a variety of sites across the county.

Throughout the operation, a total of 714 vehicles were stopped.

Of that number, 62 were found to have no insurance; 34 drivers had incorrect licence details; 59 were caught using mobile phones at the wheel; 104 motorists were not wearing seatbelts and one stolen vehicle was recovered.

In Derbyshire, the operation was executed as a partnership between police, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Chief Inspector Andy Palmer, head of Derbyshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit, said: “It’s one of our priorities to make sure drivers who obey the rules of the road are protected against those who don’t and this campaign was just one part of that.

“Driving without insurance might seem insignificant to some people but in the event of an accident, law-abiding motorists who are insured are left to deal with the mess themselves.

“This week of action was a great success in terms of the number of vehicles stopped and the breadth of offences that were discovered.

“It also allowed us to highlight a range of other factors that can play a huge part in making our roads less safe, such as using a phone at the wheel or driving with defective tyres.

“I’m pleased that Operation Drive Insured was such a success but our efforts to safeguard drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other road users will continue 365 days a year.”