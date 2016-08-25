Motorcyclist seriously injured after road smash last night

A Cromford man has been seriously injured in a road crash between Idridgehay and Cowers Lane near Belper.

The collision happened at about 5.35pm last night (Wednesday, August 24) at the junction of Old Lane and Wirksworth Road and involved a Kia Sportage and a Honda 125 motorcycle.

An air ambulance took the 21-year-old motorcyclist to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. He is being treated for serious multiple injuries.

The car driver wasn’t injured.

The road was closed until 11.30pm.

Anyone who saw the collision should contact the police on 101, quoting reference 16000249560.