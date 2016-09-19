Mountain rescue team aid injured pensioner.

A mountain rescue team and an air ambulance rescued an injured pensioner who fell in the Peak District.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called away from fund raising in Spring Gardens, Buxton on Saturday afternoon (17/9), following reports of a hill walker suffering chest pains on Combs Moss.

The report also triggered a response from an EMAS paramedic response car, a first responder and the North West Air Ambulance.

A 69 year-old-man from Sheffield was walking the moorland perimeter of Combs Moss with friends when he slipped and fell about 20 feet into a gully, sustaining suspected rib fractures.

Team members rendezvoused at Pye Greave Farm, Combs and climbed the steep side of the moss, carrying rescue equipment to the casualty site.

The air ambulance arrived at the same time as team members and the aircraft’s doctor treated the casualty.

He was carried to the waiting helicopter by rescue personnel and flown to Wythenshaw Hospital, Manchester.