MOVEMBER: Are you preparing to grow a mo?

It’s the first day of November and for many men across the country, that means just one thing - time to ditch the razors.

The penultimate month of the year has become recognised across the UK in recent years for Movember - a charity drive which sees men being sponsored to grow a moustache.

Money raised through Movember goes to a variety of men’s health charities, with more than £440 million being raised since Movember began in 2003.

