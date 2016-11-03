Multiple sclerosis sufferer caught with illegal drugs after police raid

A multiple sclerosis patient has been ordered to pay £195 after he was caught with amphetamine drugs which he claimed to have been using to ease his suffering.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Thursday, November 3, how police raided Mark Hodson’s home on White Edge Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield, and discovered two small packages with 14grammes of the class B drug.

Prosecuting solicitor Christopher Knowles said: “A drug warrant was executed at the defendant’s address on August 26 and he indicated to police that they may find drugs in the freezer and two small packages were found and they included 14grammes of amphetamine.

“He admits this was for personal use and he admits possessing the drugs and there was no suggestion of having any intent to supply.”

Hodson. 41, pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “The defendant was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis six or seen years ago and he said he uses the drugs to relieve some of the symptoms.

“He fully co-operated with police and made full and frank admissions.

“He said the drugs help him with mobility and his frame of mind but he knows the use of the drugs is illegal and it is wrong to use them.”

District Judge Andrew Davison warned Hodson that if he ends up back in court he will be dealt with on a more serious basis.

Hodson was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.