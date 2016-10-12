MURDER: Badly burnt body found in Derbyshire lay-by was a man

Police have now confirmed that a badly burnt body found in a Derbyshire lay-by by a member of the public was a man.

The man was white, and police believe his body was left in the lay-by sometime between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, October 9.

Police at a Derbyshire lay-by where a badly burnt body was found by a member of the public.

Detectives are still trying to discover the identity of the man and believe a fire was started at the scene.

Murder investigation launched after badly burnt body found in Derbyshire lay-by

The discovery was made in a parking area off the A628 just east of Tintwistle and north of Valehouse and Rhodeswood reservoirs.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, October 9 to come forward. They also want to speak to anyone who regularly travels along the A628 between Tintwistle and the Flouch roundabout to get in touch so their vehicles can be eliminated from the inquiry.

Drivers should ring in with the make and model of their vehicle and the time they made their journey.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the victim is also asked to come forward.

Contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident 58 of October 11 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.