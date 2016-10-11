Murder investigation launched after badly burnt body found in Derbyshire lay-by

A body so badly burned the victim’s gender is not known has been dumped on a busy Derbyshire road.

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a body was discovered in a lay-by yesterday, Monday, October 10 at 12.30pm.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “The body is badly burnt and police are working to discover the gender of the victim and their identity. A post mortem examination is yet to take place.”

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A member of the public found a body in a parking area off the A628 just east of Tintwistle and north of Valehouse and Rhodeswood reservoirs.

The lay-by is used by ramblers and dog walkers and officers want to speak to anyone who has been in the area recently and anyone who has seen suspicious activity, such as someone setting a fire.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the victim is also asked to come forward calling 101 quoting incident 58 of October 11.