Murder suspect remanded in custody after man’s dismembered body found in suitcase

A man has appeared at court charged with murder following the discovery of a man’s dismembered and burnt body in a suitcase in Derbyshire.

Ming Jiang, 42, of Falconwood Way, Manchester, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, October 25 charged with the alleged murder of Yang Liu, 36, of Salford Quays.

The alleged victim was found by a member of the public in a lay-by off the A628 just east of Tintwistle and north of Valehouse and Rhodeswood reservoirs on Monday, October 10.

Officers believe the body was left sometime between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, October 9.

Derbyshire police made a number of appeals for information as officers struggled to identify the gender and identity of the victim.

Mr Jiang previously appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Monday.

Mr Jiang was remanded in custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 21 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.