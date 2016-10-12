MURDER TRIAL: Alcoholic denies murder of girlfriend Gemma Stevens

Psychiatrist Andrew Bickle revealed that killer Gary Tyson has developed a high dependency to alcohol and has used drugs and developed depression, anxiety, agoraphobia and panic attacks.

Dr Bickle told the court there was evidence in December 2015 of Tyson suffering with long-standing depression and alcohol abuse.

Tyson, 36, of Shirland Street, Chesterfield, allegedly murdered his girlfriend by stamping on her head and then set fire to her Chesterfield home after he suspected she had been having sex with a drug dealer.

The trial at Stafford Crown Court heard Tyson disclosed to Dr Bickles that he had twice tried to hang himself and he had been scared to disclose his feelings because he feared being sectioned.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for wounding and assault, also told Dr Bickle he had been asking Gemma Stevens to leave his home on February 26 after complaints about noise.

Tyson described Gemma Stevens as a very nice person with a drink problem, according to Dr Bickle, and a bit of a temper. He also admitted to Dr Bickle he had started using crack-cocaine at weekends due to the influence of Gemma Stevens.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Auty QC previously told the court Gemma Stevens had been battling alcohol problems but stressed her mother Janet Stevens stated her daughter’s drinking had increased with anxiety attacks after she became involved with Tyson.

Tyson said he remembered disposing of crack-cocaine down a toilet, according to Dr Bickle, on March 2.

The defendant told Dr Bickle she struck him in the face and Tyson said he subsequently developed amnesia.

Dr Bickle stated that the medical evidence supported a not guilty plea to murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

A psychiatrist acting on behalf of the prosecution has disputed that Tyson had any of these health conditions at the material time in question.

The trial continues