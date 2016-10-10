New festival for Alfreton

People of all ages are invited to participate in workshops, encounters, events and an exhibition of art in shop windows.

Ofton Festival - running in Alfreton from October 20 to 24 - will see artists offer book and flag making, caricatures, comic strip, dance for older people, den building, pottery, fibre arts, music for 0-5s, special effects makeup, street art and much more.

There will be a tour of Abraham Lincoln Library Temple and the Heritage Centre will be open.

For more details on the workshops, email: coalfestivalfolk@gmail.com or fb @oftonfestival or call 07974 785624.