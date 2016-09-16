New-look B&M store opens in Belper

A new-look B&M Bargains and garden centre has opened its doors to customers.

The Chapel Street store, which has been closed for nine months due to redevelopment, re-opened this morning (Friday), with customers piling in to quench their thirst for bargains.

Inside the new-look B&M store in Belper.

The store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme to create a new look for customers.

All staff who were employed before the redevelopment were able to keep their jobs, and with the store improving a total of 15 jobs were also created for local people.

Store manager Craig Johnstone said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and feedback on the new store has been great so far.”

The official opening was carried out by Belper’s mayor, councillor Gary Spendlove, supported by the Sue Ryder charity.

Belper Mayor Gary Spendlove, supported by Sue Ryder charity, with B&M staff outside their new-look Belper store.

The team at Sue Ryder provide hospice and neurological care for people facing a frightening, life-changing diagnosis. Not only do they treat more conditions than any other UK charity in our hospices, neurological care centres and out in the community; they also influence others to improve the lives of people living with them.

In addition to opening the new store, the representatives received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part.