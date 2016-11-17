New website allows Derbyshire residents to report speeding concerns

Derbyshire residents are being urged to use a new website to report concerns about speeding motorists in their area.

The website - which has been set up by the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) - can be accessed HERE.

CREST operates speed cameras throughout Derbyshire.

A CREST spokesman said: "We are committed to reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our county's roads.

"We are continuously working towards making our roads safer, through intelligence-led enforcement, education and engineering."