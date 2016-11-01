Offender is back in jail after failing to comply with supervision rules

An offender who failed to comply with supervision requirements after his release from prison has been sent back to jail for 14 days.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, October 31, how Ian Hudson, 36, of Holme Hall Crescent, Chesterfield, admitted breaching his post-sentence supervision after failing to report to a relevant probation officer.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “He is aware he missed appointments and this is the second breach of his post-sentence supervision requirements.

“He has found it very difficult when released from custody in such a short space of time to have his benefits reinstated.

“He’s been living at his mother’s address but he has effectively been released as homeless and there has also been a background of drink issues.

“He comes out of prison with no foundations and it’s difficult to co-operate with appointments and he doesn’t have a mobile phone and it’s been difficult for him to comply to prevent custody.

“When he’s released this time he knows he’s got to get his house in order given his circumstances.

“It’s a relatively sad situation and it’s unfortunate and he hopes that in the future it will be more positive.”

The court heard how Hudson breached his post-sentence supervision on July 21 and he should have subsequently been in court on September 8 to address this matter but he had to be further arrested before he appeared in court on Saturday, October 29, and his case was adjourned until Monday, October 31.

Hudson had previously been jailed in relation to an offence of sending threatening messages before his release and subsequent breach of his supervision requirements.

Magistrates described Hudson’s behaviour as non-compliance and sentenced him to 14 days of custody.