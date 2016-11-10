Old and new pupils reunite in Belper

The Old Wirksworthians Association of former pupils held its autumn dinner recently at the Lion Hotel in Belper.

This is always a welcome opportunity to meet old friends and those present were especially delighted to have the opportunity to meet a couple of students from the current era at Anthony Gell School. Pictured is head teacher Malcolm Kelly with two of his star Sixth Form pupils.

