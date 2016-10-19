Olympic gold medallist Hollie Webb to switch on Belper’s Christmas lights

Olympic gold medallist Hollie Webb will help switch on this year’s Belper Christmas lights.

Hollie, a former Belper Hockey Club player, hit the winning goal as Team GB beat the Netherlands in a dramatic shoot-out to claim Olympic hockey gold.

She will be joined at the lights switch-on by Belper’s mayor, Councillor Gary Spendlove.

The event will take place in the Memorial Gardens at 5.45pm on Friday November 25, with a range of charity stalls and family entertainment being laid on in the vicinity until 8pm.

There will be a Santa’s Grotto in the Amber Valley Borough Council Rates Office on King Street.

Other attractions on King Street will include a clown and Punch and Judy show, a fairground organ, children’s roundabout, music from Belper Town Wind Band and a barrel organ.

Anyone wanting to run one of the charity stalls can visit the Belper Town Council website www.belpertowncouncil.gov.uk to download an application form.

The Christmas lights at Milford Triangle will be switched on at 5pm on November 25 by Coun Spendlove, who will be joined by Santa and his Elf.

n The next Belper Farmers’ Markets will be held on Saturday November 12, on the Market Place, between 8.30am and 1pm. For more information, visit www.belpertowncouncil.gov.uk.