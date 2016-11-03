Pensioner denies 27 offences against teenagers including rapes and indecent assaults

A pensioner has denied committing 27 offences against five teenagers including indecent assaults, rapes and assaults.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, November 2, how Duncan Ritchie, 70, of Highfields Way, Holmewood, near Chesterfield, is accused of committing the offences against five victims during the 1980s.

Mr Ritchie pleaded not guilty to all of the 27 charges against him.

They include the following:

Seven indecent assaults, two rapes and two assaults on a girl aged under 18 between 1985 and 1987;

Five indecent assaults and two rapes against another girl aged 14 to 15 between 1983 and 1985;

Two indecent assaults against another girl aged 15 to 16 between 1983 and 1985;

Four indecent assaults against another girl, aged 15, from a period during the 1980s;

Three counts of indecent assault against a boy between 1984 and 1986.

The complainants cannot be named for legal reasons.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC adjourned the case and told Mr Ritchie a trial is expected to take place on October 16, 2017.

Mr Ritchie was released on conditional bail on the grounds that he is not to be left unaccompanied with children under the age of 16 and he must not contact directly or indirectly the complainants in the case.