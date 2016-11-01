Pest warned he could go to prison if he keeps breaching restraining order

A pest who breached a restraining order by contacting a man he had previously harassed has been given a final warning that he is dangerously close to going to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, October 31, how Nader Kohanzad, 67, visited Christian Weikamm at Home Farm, on Main Street, Sheldon, despite a restraining order banning him from the village and banning him from having any contact with Mr Weikamm and his partner.

Prosecuting solicitor Ian Shaw said: “A restraining order was issued on January 12 for Kohanzad not to contact Jay Taylor and not to contact Christian Weikamm and not to go into Sheldon after a number of issues between September, 2014, and June, 2015. The matter was originally brought to court and a restraining order was issued.”

However, complainant Mr Weikamm revealed that Kohanzad visited Home Farm, at Sheldon, about 4pm, on October 26, where a lot of problems had previously taken place at the bed and breakfast owned by Kohanzad’s brother, according to Mr Shaw.

Mr Shaw added that Mr Weikamm said Nader Kohanzad drove up the driveway and into the court yard before shouting that he was going to come back and remove gas tanks.

Kohanzad insisted to Mr Weikamm that he was not crazy but he had wanted to tell the couple they would have no gas by the following week.

The defendant, of Errington Crescent, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order after the incident on October 26.

He also admitted breaching the original sentence for harassment of 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months which was imposed on January 12 for harassing Jay Taylor and Christian Weikamm with offensive language.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collings said: “He accepts he went to the property because it is dependent on gas fuel supplied in tanks and that gas is supplied by a friend who has a terminal illness and if the couple did not pay the tanks would have to be removed and they would be left without fuel.”

Ms Collings added that Kohanzad did not fully understand the terms of the restraining order and there had been no other breaches of his suspended sentence order.

Magistrates extended Kohanzad’s suspended sentence from 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months to 18 months.

He was also fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also told Kohanzad that this was his last warning regarding the indefinite restraining order because he could face custody for any further breach.