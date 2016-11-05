PICTURE: Woman injured as car overturns on Derbyshire road

A woman was taken to hospital after her car ended up on its roof on a major Derbyshire road yesterday evening.

The incident took place at around 5pm and involved one saloon car on the northbound carriageway of the A38 between Coxbench and Ripley.

Fire crews from Ripley, Derby and Duffield attended and found one female casualty trapped by her injuries.

The vehicle was stabilised by the crews who then used cutting gear to release her.

She was then taken to hospital by land ambulance and the fire crews left the scene at 6pm.