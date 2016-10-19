PICTURES AND VIDEO: Sneak peek inside the new-look New Bath Hotel and Spa

Matlock Bath’s spa town history is about to be re-instated as the village’s iconic New Bath Hotel is set to re-open next week.

The 18th century building sold at auction last year for £930,000 - well under its asking price of £2,500,000 - after being closed at short notice by owners Albermarle in 2012.

Opening of the New Bath Hotel, Richard Senior

Richard Senior, general manager of what is now the New Bath Hotel and Spa, said the new four-star boutique venue was now privately-owned.

“There is a huge sense of satisfaction looking back at what the place was like when we walked in 18 months ago,” said Richard.

“The ceilings were down and there was water damage everywhere - it looks stunning now.

“I really think it will bring in those much-needed tourism pounds - whether through corporate bookings for a residential meeting filtering into local pubs or individual tourists coming to stay.”

Richard said that as no other hotels in the area could host events of 100-plus people it would push business out to others when over its capacity.

And, making the most of Matlock Bath’s spa-town history, the hotel will be opening a luxury spa with sauna, steam room, sunken hot tub fed by thermal spa water and a 15-metre plunge pool also fed by thermally-heated spa water.

The multi-million pound, year-long refurbishment project has seen the New Bath stripped back to bare bricks and mortar with 36 of its 54-bedroom capacity so far transformed to four-star deluxe standard.

Richard said: “We have also completely renovated the reception - it’s much more of an open, modern space and makes great use of natural light. The residential lounge is a south-facing room with big floor-to-ceiling windows.

“And the bar and restaurant are now completely different - with a very modern and vibrant finish. Its a much more informal and relaxing atmosphere.”

But if the decor is easy-going the food on offer is definitely no-joke with a Derbyshire-born and bred head chef whose CV includes London’s Claridges and Savoy hotels.

The New Bath opens to the general public next week and if you are looking for a place to eat out this festive season it is taking bookings now.

n For more information visit http://newbathhotelandspa.com.