PICTURES: Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2016

Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2016

The great and good of Derbyshire’s business community gathered to celebrate a year of success.

Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2016 saw winners from across the county.

The winners of the Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2016. Picture: Andrew Roe

The glittering ceremony - now in its eighth year - was hosted by Sam Ogrizovic - nephew of former Spireite goalkeeper Steve at Casa Hotel.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Innovation Award - Mercuryavs Ltd

People Development Award - Henman Dunn Ltd

CSR & Environment - Bidwell Henderson Costs Consultants

Customer Service Award - Darwin Forest Country Park (HC Auto Windscreens and Derbyshire Pony Trekking)

Apprentice of the Year - Lucy Rose of Spencers Solicitors

Retailer of the Year - Adorn Jewellers (HC Floor Depot)

Hospitality, Leisure & Tourism - Casa Hotel (HC Darwin Forest Country Park and Matlock Farm Park)

New Business of the Year - Mount Cook Adventure Centre (HC Bidwell Henderson Costs Consultants)

Export & International Trade - Goodordering

Small Business of the Year - Cost Advice Services Ltd (HC UKATA - UK Asbestos Training Association)

Excellence in Manufacturing - Kingfield Electronics (HC Penny Hydraulics)

Inclusion Award - Bidwell Henderson Costs Consultants

Business Person of the Year - Craig Evens of UKATA

Lifetime Achievement - Andy Dukelow

2016 Business of the Year - Darwin Forest Country Park

