PICTURES: Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2016

The great and good of Derbyshire’s business community gathered to celebrate a year of success.
Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2016 saw winners from across the county.
The glittering ceremony - now in its eighth year - was hosted by Sam Ogrizovic - nephew of former Spireite goalkeeper Steve at Casa Hotel.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Innovation Award - Mercuryavs Ltd
People Development Award - Henman Dunn Ltd
CSR & Environment - Bidwell Henderson Costs Consultants
Customer Service Award - Darwin Forest Country Park (HC Auto Windscreens and Derbyshire Pony Trekking)
Apprentice of the Year - Lucy Rose of Spencers Solicitors
Retailer of the Year - Adorn Jewellers (HC Floor Depot)
Hospitality, Leisure & Tourism - Casa Hotel (HC Darwin Forest Country Park and Matlock Farm Park)
New Business of the Year - Mount Cook Adventure Centre (HC Bidwell Henderson Costs Consultants)
Export & International Trade - Goodordering
Small Business of the Year - Cost Advice Services Ltd (HC UKATA - UK Asbestos Training Association)
Excellence in Manufacturing - Kingfield Electronics (HC Penny Hydraulics)
Inclusion Award - Bidwell Henderson Costs Consultants
Business Person of the Year - Craig Evens of UKATA
Lifetime Achievement - Andy Dukelow
2016 Business of the Year - Darwin Forest Country Park
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.