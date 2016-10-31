PICTURES: Your spooktacular Halloween pumpkins

0
Have your say

From superheroes to local landmarks, you’ve been creating some spooktacular pumpkins this Halloween.

Here’s a round-up of some of your designs that you’ve shared with us on our Facebook pages.

This fantastic pumpkin was created by James Gaunt.

This fantastic pumpkin was created by James Gaunt.

Thanks to everyone who submitted photos.

Back to the top of the page