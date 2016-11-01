POLICE CHANGES: Will Derbyshire areas lose officers?

Derbyshire Constabulary has announced a reorganisation aimed at 'putting policing resources where they are needed most'.

Peter Goodman, the county’s Deputy Chief Constable, said the changes 'will lead to an increase in the number of police officers in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas'.

We asked the force how other Derbyshire areas may be affected by the imminent shake-up.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman replied: "We don't put out officer numbers per location as it's identified as an operational risk - i.e. potentially telling criminals where there are fewer cops."

We then asked: "So can you say which Derbyshire areas will gain and lose police officers without being specific about numbers?"

The force spokesman added: "Technically under the new set-up there is no change and there is no reduction in officer numbers anywhere across the force."

However, High Peak MP Andrew Bingham fears otherwise.

The Tory politician said: "The reorganisation will have an impact on the High Peak as the model looks to move officers elsewhere in the county.

"I am told that the model has been tried elsewhere and been found wanting - and I am concerned that it will fail again in the High Peak.

"I have met with the Police and Crime Commissioner and expressed my concerns.

"I also asked that if police are determined to follow this course of action then they should revisit the number of officers that will be available in the High Peak - as under the present proposals I do not believe the numbers are sufficient to help maintain our low-crime status."

Mr Goodman said: "On Monday, November 7, Derbyshire Constabulary will move to a new policing model that will give us greater power and flexibility to tackle the crimes and issues that affect people the most.

"The landscape of crime is forever changing and the risks and threats change with it.

"It is absolutely essential that Derbyshire has a police force that is well-equipped to deal with it – and that is what the new model is all about.

"We need to tackle emerging issues such as cyber-enabled crime and online child sexual exploitation, while also maintaining focus on the more ‘traditional’ types of crime and anti-social behaviour.

"These changes will affect the entire county and are built around a desire to put our policing resources where they are needed most.

"Officers will have different roles.

"Some will be response officers, reacting to incidents as they happen; others will be investigative officers, who will carry out the longer term inquiries into crimes.

"Safer Neighbourhood teams are not affected by the new model.

"We are also making changes to the technology our officers are equipped with.

"Over the coming months, we will be giving our officers mobile devices that will allow them to carry out most of their formerly desk-bound duties while on the beat, removing the need to head back to a police station to type up crime reports, for example.

"A great deal of work has gone into the planning and preparation of this new set-up to make sure our ability to protect vulnerable people is improved.

"By realigning our resources, we can provide a better service to the public and find new ways to keep our communities safe from harm."