Police non-emergency 101 number experiences ‘technical difficulties’

Derbyshire Constabulary is currently experiencing technical difficulties with its 101 non-emergency number.

Callers have been reporting that they are experiencing an engaged tone when they have tried to call.

Derbyshire Police say engineers are working to resolve the issue but that in the meantime callers should continue to try the number.

The force is also offering the following advice to members of the public requiring assistance that is not an emergency.

Only call 101 if you need to. Are you calling about a police matter? The ‘Contact Us’ page can signpost you to the correct organisation http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/Contact-Us.aspx.

The website www.askthe.police.uk can be used to ask questions about a range of policing matters.

Do you want to speak to an officer or staff member? Consider using the online contact form, available on the Contact Us page, to leave a message for an officer or member of staff to call you back.

If your query does not need addressing now, you can use the ‘Request a Call Back’ form on the Contact Us page to request a call back from a member of the call centre team.

In an emergency, please call 999. This number is not affected.

Please let us know on our Facebook pages if you have had trouble calling the number.