POLL: Trick or treat - harmless fun or an annual nuisance?

editorial image
0
Have your say

It’s Halloween - the spookiest time of the year.

But each year the age-old tradition of trick or treating creates the same debate. Is it a bit of harmless fun or does encouraging children to knock on doors and ask people for sweets and money scare people in their own homes and give kids the wrong message?

Back to the top of the page