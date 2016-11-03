Pregnant motorist is banned from the road after drink-drive crash

A pregnant motorist who crashed into parked cars was tracked down by police and banned from the road for drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Thursday, November 3, how Jodie Haslam, 26, was in collision with parked cars and left two vehicles seriously damaged.

Prosecuting solicitor Christopher Knowles said: “Police were contacted by a member of the public after a Ford Focus had collided with stationary cars before driving off.

“The police attended and fortunately part of the driver’s bumper and registration plate had come off and the vehicle was traced to the registered keeper’s address.

“The keeper of the vehicle was found having an argument with the defendant who had driven the Ford Focus and she gave a positive drink-drive test result.”

Haslam, of Dean Street, Langley Mill, Heanor, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Hollywell Avenue, Codnor, after the incident in the early hours of September 11.

The court heard how she registered 150milligrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of blood which was nearly twice the legal limit.

Defence solicitor Rachel Gowans said: “Were it not for the defendant’s admissions the police would have had difficulty proving who the driver was because she was not the registered keeper.

“But she volunteered to the officer that it was her who had been driving and she failed a roadside blood test and she provided a blood sample because she is pregnant.”

Ms Gowans added that Haslam who had gone out with friends estimated that she had had three pints of Guinness and she had been giving a friend a lift home when the friend began arguing and this had caused a distraction.

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Haslam £300 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He also disqualified Haslam from driving for 18 months but this ban could be reduced by a quarter if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.