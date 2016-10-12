QUIZ: Ready, teddy, go!

Bring Your Teddy Bear To Work & School Day (who knew?) has prompted us to set a selection of famous furry friend photo posers.

Soundtracked by a suitable Elvis Presley track from almost 60 years ago, see if you can bear-ly remember the fuzzy family favourites in our bruins gallery, containing a joker in the pack.

Popular legend suggests it all began when US President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt, on a 1902 hunting expedition, set free a cub attendants had hunted down, cornered, clubbed into submission and tied to a tree for him to shoot.

Countryman Morris Michtom and German Richard Steiff then seemingly simultaneously started producing cuddly toys that would become universal nursery stalwarts, childhood confidants and literary characters as with Sebastian Flyte’s Aloysius in Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited.