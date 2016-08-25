Record-breaking GCSE results at Belper School

Belper School is toasting record-breaking performances by its GCSE pupils.
The school has achieved its highest-ever number of students gaining grades A*-C including English and maths, a level which this year stands at 67 per cent.
Among the individual high achievers were Charlotte Skinner and Eliot Cholerton-Hill, who each gained ten A or A* grades.
A delighted headteacher, Martyn Cooper, said the school had also set new records on five other key measures.
“Within this numerous students have over-achieved by stepping up to the plate and aiming to make a difference,” he added.
“Credit must also go to the staff who have worked above and beyond on a regular basis to support the students.”
