Record-breaking GCSE results at Belper School

Belper School is toasting record-breaking performances by its GCSE pupils.

The school has achieved its highest-ever number of students gaining grades A*-C including English and maths, a level which this year stands at 67 per cent.

Eliot Cholerton-Hill collects his GCSE results at Belper School.

Among the individual high achievers were Charlotte Skinner and Eliot Cholerton-Hill, who each gained ten A or A* grades.

A delighted headteacher, Martyn Cooper, said the school had also set new records on five other key measures.

“Within this numerous students have over-achieved by stepping up to the plate and aiming to make a difference,” he added.

“Credit must also go to the staff who have worked above and beyond on a regular basis to support the students.”

Belper School GCSEs, Charlotte Skinner with her results