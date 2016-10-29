Region’s poorest areas have the most fast food outlets

Links between takeaways and social deprivation in north Derbyshire have been revealed in a shock report.

Chesterfield borough has 117.9 fast food outlets per 100,000 people, the third highest in the East Midlands. There are 123 businesses across the authority’s patch.

A Public Health England report shows Chesterfield has a deprivation score of 25.3.

Data from the National Child Measurement Programme shows that there are more overweight or obese children in poorer areas.

Ann Crawford, deputy director for health and wellbeing at PHE East Midlands, said: “Having a takeaway is part of Britain’s culture, however more than a fifth of adults and children eat takeaway meals at home more than once a week which is not helping the nation’s obesity epidemic.”

Bolsover district sits at 12th in the table with 86.8 takeaways per 100,000 people and there are 67 outlets across the council’s patch. It has a deprivation score of 24.8.

Amber Valley has 78.3 fast food outlets per 100,000 people putting the district 19th in the table. There are 97 businesses within the authority’s patch. The deprivation score is 18.1.

North East Derbyshire has 68.4 takeaways per 100,000 people, putting it at 26 in the league. There are 68 outlets. The area has a deprivation score of 16.8.

Derbyshire Dales has 67.3 fast food businesses per 100,000 people and is placed 28 out of 40 authorities. It has a deprivation score of 12.8.

PHE East Midlands is hoping councils will use the data to help target resources towards tackling obesity.