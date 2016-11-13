REMEMBRANCE GALLERY: Derbyshire falls silent to honour our heroes

Proud Derbyshire residents fell silent today to pay their respects to fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday.

The Royal British Legion, local authorities and churches have united to hold Remembrance services in villages and towns throughout the county in honour of those who have fallen in conflicts.

This isn’t just the First World War, but World War Two, The Falklands War, the Gulf War and those who have been involved in the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Remembrance Sunday is the second Sunday of November, which recognises the official Armistice Day.

Armistice Day marks the 11th hour of the 11th day, of the 11th month, which was the moment when peace was declared in 1918 after the First World War.

