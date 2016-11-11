REMEMBRANCE: Where you can honour the fallen this weekend

Derbyshire residents will pause and remember those who have lost their lives in conflict this weekend.

Services will take place across the area on Sunday.

Ripley - parade will leave the Co-operative car park on Derby Road at 10.35am, arriving at All Saints Church for 10.50am.

Long Eaton - parade will leave West Gate at 10.20am and make its way to the memorial on the Market Place for the Act of Remembrance and wreath laying at 10.45am. Service and mass will take place at St Laurence’s Church at 9.45am prior to the parade.

Ilkeston - parade from South Street car park at 10.15am to the Market Place cenotaph for service and wreath-laying at 10.30am.

Stapleford - WPVC Square, 10.30am for 10.45am, followed by reception at the Carnegie Centre.

West Hallam - parade and service between 10.20am and 11.15am, road closure - Beech Lane from Scargill School to the War Memorial at the village.

Belper - gather at the Memorial Gardens at 10.30am for short service and two minutes silence. Parade will assemble on Green Lane at 11.10am and march to St Peter’s Church for the church service.

Duffield - Remembrance Sunday parade, Duffield Town Street, War Memorial and St Alkmunds, 10am.