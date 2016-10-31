Report reveals shocking increase of sex offenders on register in Derbyshire

The Ministry of Justice has revealed that the number of people on the Sex Offenders Register in Derbyshire has risen by 47 per cent in five years.

In Derbyshire, the number of registered sex offenders has risen from 749 in 2010/11 to 1,106 in 2015/16, according to a newly published MoJ report, with the total in 2014/15 recorded as 1,055.

And the MoJ states there were 121 registered sex offenders per 100,000 of the Derbyshire population in 2015/16 – up from 116 in 2014/15.

The figures reveal the total of registered sex offenders in England and Wales has now reached 52,770.

Nationally, according to the MoJ, there has been a rise of 6.7per cent on last year - up from 49,466 - and an increase of nearly three quarters over the last ten years with 30,416 registered sex offenders for 2006/7.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, which campaigns to protect children from sex abuse, indicated that the trend could partly reflect a rise in reporting of sexual offences as well as a shift in police attitudes towards taking victims more seriously – but it has found the prevalence of sex crimes troubling.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “It’s good that more of these individuals are being put on the list of registered sex offenders but it’s worrying that this is such a prolific problem, as many of these offenders will be paedophiles.

“In just 10 years, the number of registered sex offenders has risen by 73per cent and these latest figures mean that nearly one in every 1,000 people in England and Wales is on the register.

“A trend towards more survivors of sex abuse being willing to come forward is encouraging.

“But there is no room for complacency and it is important to report signs of sexual abuse when they occur.”

Children who are worried about sexual abuse can contact Childline on 0800 11 11 and adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0808 800 5000 or by texting 88858 or visiting www.nspcc.org.uk.