Reporter gives Aldi’s warm and safe cycle kit range the thumbs-up

As a roving reporter and keen cyclist I have been left greatly impressed with the range and quality of cycling kit being rolled out at Aldi stores.

The hotly anticipated Cycling and Pro-Cycling ranges are wheeling their way back into store from tomorrow, September 29.

Aldi.

They include a wide selection of new and improved clothing and accessories for casual and commuter riders, as well as high performance pro-cycling gear for the more serious cyclist.

This means that as autumn and winter take a hold with less daylight and falling temperatures, riders will be able to get everything they need from Aldi in one fell swoop from lights to clothing.

The range will be rolling into stores and online on September 29 and will be available while stocks last.

The Garmin Edge 810 (£179.99) is an advanced touchscreen cycling GPS, suitable for use both on and off the road and features a whole host of features designed for a keen cyclist. Compatible with NT+ heart rate, speed/cadence and power sensors, this multifunction device is a virtual training partner, interactive map, weather forecast and more, all in one neat, lightweight package.

Aldi stores are selling a range of cycling kit.

Ideal for those who want to keep their fitness up when the wet weather becomes too much to bear, Aldi’s Fluid Turbo Trainer (£69.99) offers a quiet and smooth ride and is suitable for bikes with an axle width of between 150 - 210mm.

Delivering a realistic ride feel, this compact trainer features a sturdy base and adjustable resistance.

No keen cyclist should be without Aldi’s high spec Performance Cycling Jersey (£29.99) and glow in the dark print Performance Bib-Tights (£29.99).

Ideal for layering and made from quality fabric with built in moisture zones, these high performance garments will help cyclists stay comfortable during longer journeys in unpredictable weather.

Combine these Heavy Duty Overshoes (£14.99) with a pair of Waterproof Socks (£12.99) to maintain dry feet no matter the weather.

Complete with reflective detail for maximum visibility in adverse conditions, these textured overshoes feature water repellent zips.

Keep hands warm and dry with these breathable Waterproof Lobster Gloves (£7.99). Made from a windproof and waterproof membrane and featuring 3M Thinsulate protection, these functional gloves are perfect for winter rides and chilly morning commutes.

A must for regular cyclists, Aldi’s Insulating Cycling Jacket (£19.99) features YKK zips as well as elasticated cuffs and hem, elongated back hem and reflective detail for added safety.

Cycle safely as the days grow darker and visibility becomes limited with an ultra-bright Aluminium COB Bike Light (£12.99), Reflective Bands (£1.99) and Bike Helmet Light (£2.99). Water resistant and with a variety of lighting modes, these COB lights come with universal mounting brackets and a Micro-USB cable for easy recharging.

Stay on top of bike maintenance with Aldi’s quick and easy to assemble Bike Stand (£29.99), Bike Maintenance Spray (£1.99) and Muc-Off (£3.99), vital for prolonging a bike’s life and ensuring personal safety. Aldi’s High Pressure Pump (£14.99) will make a useful addition to any garage and features a stable alloy base and wooden handle with dual head for all valve types.

Aldi’s Cycling and Pro-Cycling ranges are available in stores nationwide and online from tomorrow, Thursday, September 29, but be quick because as with all Special buys, once it’s gone it’s gone.

Below is a list of cycling gear which will be available from tomorrow, September 29:

Garmin Edge 810 £179.99

Fluid Turbo Trainer £69.99

Bike Stand £29.99

M/L Insulating Cycling Jacket £19.99

M/L Winter Cycling Jacket £16.99

High Pressure Pump £14.99

Men’s Cycling Tights £13.99

Ladies Cycling Tights £13.99

Aluminium COB Bike Lights £12.99

M/L Full Zip Cycling Jersey £12.99

M/L Half Zip Cycling Jersey £9.99

Front & Rear Led Bike Lights £9.99

Cycling Leg/Arm Warmers £7.99

M/L Seamless Cycling Base Layer £6.99

Winter Cycling Gloves £4.99

Muc-Off £3.99

Bike Helmet Light / Bike Tail Lights £2.99

Multi Sports Neck Warmer £2.99

Ergonomic Cycling Socks £2.99

Reflective Bands £1.99

Bike Maintenance Spray £1.99

M/L Performance Bib Tights £29.99

M/L Performance Cycling Jersey £29.99

Heavy Duty Overshoes £14.99

Waterproof Socks £12.99

M/L Waterproof Lobster Gloves £7.99