REVEALED: Location of CCTV cameras to be axed across Amber Valley

Amber Valley will lose more than 50 of its closed-circuit television cameras under plans approved by council chiefs.
The number of cameras across the borough will be slashed from 67 to 12 - with only cameras deemed to satisfy certain strict criteria to remain.
The proposal was carried at a full meeting of Amber Valley Borough Council in Ripley on Wednesday evening, with councillors voting almost entirely along party lines.
Speaking in favour of the motion, Councillor Jane Orton, of the majority Conservative group, said: “The council has no direct duty to install CCTV cameras.
“Guidance states that cameras should only be placed where they meet a needs assessment and only 12 of our cameras satisfy this criteria.”
“In addition, there is no direct relationship between the number of CCTV cameras and the amount of crime so we believe this won’t impact adversely on the crime rate.”
Councillor Orton said the council had to take account of both the Human Rights Act and Article 8 of the European Charter of Human Rights in deciding where its CCTV cameras should be situated.
She said that under this strict criteria and at a time of intense pressure on council budgets, many of the boroughs cameras could not be justified.
Responding for Labour, group leader Chris Emmas-Williams, said: “I am very disappointed and surprised.
“This report is one of the worst I have ever seen in this chamber. It lacks any substance and is based on a flawed assessment.
“This proposal is clearly about reducing costs at the expense of the safety of the people who live in and visit our borough.”
Many Labour councillors asked - if privacy concerns were a factor - why the decision wasn’t made when the CCTV systems across the borough were upgraded in 2014.
Others suggested that in removing so many cameras, important opportunities for the deterrence and detection or crime would be lost.
In a recorded vote, 21 councillors voted for the proposal and 19 voted against with one councillor abstaining.
The CCTV cameras that will go:
Alfreton
George Street / High Street
Rogers Lane inc Car Park
High Street
High Street / New Street
High St junction King St
Church Street Car Park
King Street / New Street
King Street (Speeds)
King Street / Hall Street
Institute Lane (1)
Hall Street Bus Station
Seven Square Car Park
Central Road Car Park / Severn Street
Church Street o/s Dentist
back of offices Rodgers Ln Car
Belper
Matlock Road (A6) opp Fire Statiom
Bridge Street / Bridgefoot
Bridge Street (1)
Bridge Street Car Park (2)
Bridge Street (2)
Bridge Street (3)
Bridge Street Car Park
Bridge Street / King Street
Bridge Street / Chapel Street
Bridge Street / New Road / Derby
New Road / Campbell Street
King Street / Campbell Street
Station Car Park
King Street (2)
Market Place
Market Head Car Park
Lander Ln / Church Ln / Broadland
Strutt Street
Green Lane Car Park
Heanor
Ilkeston Road o/s college
Whysall Street Car Park
Ilkeston Road / Church Street
Market Place / Wilmot Street
Godfrey Street / Market Place
Whysall Street Car Park
Market Street / Fletcher Street
Derby Road / Bircumshaw Road
Heanor Road Car Park
Wilmot Street South Car Park
Ripley
South Place / Shirley Road
High Street / Grosvenor Road
Church Street
Nottingham Road / New Street Ca
High Street / Oxford Street
Oxford Street / Cooper Street / Wel
Oxford Street / New Street / Park R
Derby Road opp Co-op
Chapel Street o/s Lidl
Malthouse Yard Car Park
Ripley Market Place
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.