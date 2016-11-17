REVEALED: Location of CCTV cameras to be axed across Amber Valley

Amber Valley will lose more than 50 of its closed-circuit television cameras under plans approved by council chiefs.

The number of cameras across the borough will be slashed from 67 to 12 - with only cameras deemed to satisfy certain strict criteria to remain.

The proposal was carried at a full meeting of Amber Valley Borough Council in Ripley on Wednesday evening, with councillors voting almost entirely along party lines.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Councillor Jane Orton, of the majority Conservative group, said: “The council has no direct duty to install CCTV cameras.

“Guidance states that cameras should only be placed where they meet a needs assessment and only 12 of our cameras satisfy this criteria.”

“In addition, there is no direct relationship between the number of CCTV cameras and the amount of crime so we believe this won’t impact adversely on the crime rate.”

Councillor Orton said the council had to take account of both the Human Rights Act and Article 8 of the European Charter of Human Rights in deciding where its CCTV cameras should be situated.

She said that under this strict criteria and at a time of intense pressure on council budgets, many of the boroughs cameras could not be justified.

Responding for Labour, group leader Chris Emmas-Williams, said: “I am very disappointed and surprised.

“This report is one of the worst I have ever seen in this chamber. It lacks any substance and is based on a flawed assessment.

“This proposal is clearly about reducing costs at the expense of the safety of the people who live in and visit our borough.”

Many Labour councillors asked - if privacy concerns were a factor - why the decision wasn’t made when the CCTV systems across the borough were upgraded in 2014.

Others suggested that in removing so many cameras, important opportunities for the deterrence and detection or crime would be lost.

In a recorded vote, 21 councillors voted for the proposal and 19 voted against with one councillor abstaining.

The CCTV cameras that will go:

Alfreton

George Street / High Street

Rogers Lane inc Car Park

High Street

High Street / New Street

High St junction King St

Church Street Car Park

King Street / New Street

King Street (Speeds)

King Street / Hall Street

Institute Lane (1)

Hall Street Bus Station

Seven Square Car Park

Central Road Car Park / Severn Street

Church Street o/s Dentist

back of offices Rodgers Ln Car

Belper

Matlock Road (A6) opp Fire Statiom

Bridge Street / Bridgefoot

Bridge Street (1)

Bridge Street Car Park (2)

Bridge Street (2)

Bridge Street (3)

Bridge Street Car Park

Bridge Street / King Street

Bridge Street / Chapel Street

Bridge Street / New Road / Derby

New Road / Campbell Street

King Street / Campbell Street

Station Car Park

King Street (2)

Market Place

Market Head Car Park

Lander Ln / Church Ln / Broadland

Strutt Street

Green Lane Car Park

Heanor

Ilkeston Road o/s college

Whysall Street Car Park

Ilkeston Road / Church Street

Market Place / Wilmot Street

Godfrey Street / Market Place

Whysall Street Car Park

Market Street / Fletcher Street

Derby Road / Bircumshaw Road

Heanor Road Car Park

Wilmot Street South Car Park

Ripley

South Place / Shirley Road

High Street / Grosvenor Road

Church Street

Nottingham Road / New Street Ca

High Street / Oxford Street

Oxford Street / Cooper Street / Wel

Oxford Street / New Street / Park R

Derby Road opp Co-op

Chapel Street o/s Lidl

Malthouse Yard Car Park

Ripley Market Place