REVEALED: Shock attacks on Derbyshire PRIMARY school teachers by pupils include headbutting, punching and kicking

Teachers in primary schools across Derbyshire have been subjected to shocking attacks by pupils including headbutting, biting, kicking, punching and spitting.

The figures show that incidents of violence against teachers by pupils in schools in Derbyshire are on the rise, with 12 reported incidents so far in 2016, compared to ten in the whole of last year and 12 in 2014.

A Freedom of Information request by Derbyshire Times to Derbyshire County Council has revealed that some teachers have been left with lacerations, bruising, sprains, strains and soreness from the attacks.

The FOI asked the county council to provide information on attacks by pupils on teachers at primary and secondary schools in Derbyshire in the last three years, including names of schools, the number of attacks, type of incident and injuries sustained.

The statistics relate to schools which come under the control of Derbyshire County Council, meaning attacks which have taken place at academies are not included.

The Derbyshire Times also asked for information on action taken by the schools against the pupils but the county council said it was unable to provide any details.

The full list can be seen below:

2016

School: Stubbin Wood School

Attacks: Five incidents of biting and grabbing

Injuries: Bruising x 4, laceration & open wound x 1

School: Chaucer Infant & Nursery School

Attacks: Two incidents of kicking and hitting

Injuries: Bruising x 2

School: Holbrook Centre For Autism

Attacks: One incident of biting

Injuries: Bruising x 1

School: Mickley Infant School

Attacks: One incident of biting

Injuries: Laceration & open wound x 1

School: Whitecotes Primary School

Attacks: One incidents of grabbed arm and jerked above head

Sprain and Strain x 1

School: Hasland Hall Community School

Attacks: One incident of punching and kicking

Injuries: Bruising x 1

School: Aldercar Community School

Attacks: One incident of punching

Injuries: Bruising x 1

2015

School: Heritage Community School

Attacks: One incident of pushed in chest

Injuries: Pain and some soreness in chest x 1

School: Stubbin Wood School

Attacks: Six incidents of kicking, scratching, object thrown, headbutted, spitting.

Injuries: Bruising x 4, lacerations and open wounds x 2

School: Castle View Primary School

Attacks: One incident of biting

Injuries: Bruising x 1

School: Town End Junior School

Attacks: One incident of grabbed on forearm

Injuries: Bruising x 1

School: Church Broughton Prim School

Attacks: One incident of punching

Injuries: Bruising x 1

2014

School: Peak School

Attacks: One incident of hair pulled, scratched and kicked

Injuries: Lacerations and open wounds x 1

School: The Bolsover School,

Attacks: One incident of injured in ribs whilst attempting to restrain a pupil from threatening behaviour

Injuries: Bruising x 1

School: Stubbin Wood School

Attacks: Two incidents of slapping and kicking

Injuries: Bruising x 2

School: Holbrook Centre For Autism

Attacks: Four incidents of hitting and grabbing

Injuries: Bruising x 4

School: Woodville CE Junior School

Attacks: One incident of kicking

Injuries: Bruising x 1

School: St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

Attacks: Two incidents of hitting, thumping, spat at and hair pulled,

Injuries: Bruising x 2

School: Newbold Community School

Attacks: One incident of punched in shoulder

Injuries: Bruising x 1