REVEALED: Shock attacks on Derbyshire PRIMARY school teachers by pupils include headbutting, punching and kicking

Teachers in primary schools across Derbyshire have been subjected to shocking attacks by pupils including headbutting, biting, kicking, punching and spitting.
The figures show that incidents of violence against teachers by pupils in schools in Derbyshire are on the rise, with 12 reported incidents so far in 2016, compared to ten in the whole of last year and 12 in 2014.
A Freedom of Information request by Derbyshire Times to Derbyshire County Council has revealed that some teachers have been left with lacerations, bruising, sprains, strains and soreness from the attacks.
The FOI asked the county council to provide information on attacks by pupils on teachers at primary and secondary schools in Derbyshire in the last three years, including names of schools, the number of attacks, type of incident and injuries sustained.
The statistics relate to schools which come under the control of Derbyshire County Council, meaning attacks which have taken place at academies are not included.
The Derbyshire Times also asked for information on action taken by the schools against the pupils but the county council said it was unable to provide any details.
More reaction to this will follow, including a response from the county council.
The full list can be seen below:
2016
School: Stubbin Wood School
Attacks: Five incidents of biting and grabbing
Injuries: Bruising x 4, laceration & open wound x 1
School: Chaucer Infant & Nursery School
Attacks: Two incidents of kicking and hitting
Injuries: Bruising x 2
School: Holbrook Centre For Autism
Attacks: One incident of biting
Injuries: Bruising x 1
School: Mickley Infant School
Attacks: One incident of biting
Injuries: Laceration & open wound x 1
School: Whitecotes Primary School
Attacks: One incidents of grabbed arm and jerked above head
Sprain and Strain x 1
School: Hasland Hall Community School
Attacks: One incident of punching and kicking
Injuries: Bruising x 1
School: Aldercar Community School
Attacks: One incident of punching
Injuries: Bruising x 1
2015
School: Heritage Community School
Attacks: One incident of pushed in chest
Injuries: Pain and some soreness in chest x 1
School: Stubbin Wood School
Attacks: Six incidents of kicking, scratching, object thrown, headbutted, spitting.
Injuries: Bruising x 4, lacerations and open wounds x 2
School: Castle View Primary School
Attacks: One incident of biting
Injuries: Bruising x 1
School: Town End Junior School
Attacks: One incident of grabbed on forearm
Injuries: Bruising x 1
School: Church Broughton Prim School
Attacks: One incident of punching
Injuries: Bruising x 1
2014
School: Peak School
Attacks: One incident of hair pulled, scratched and kicked
Injuries: Lacerations and open wounds x 1
School: The Bolsover School,
Attacks: One incident of injured in ribs whilst attempting to restrain a pupil from threatening behaviour
Injuries: Bruising x 1
School: Stubbin Wood School
Attacks: Two incidents of slapping and kicking
Injuries: Bruising x 2
School: Holbrook Centre For Autism
Attacks: Four incidents of hitting and grabbing
Injuries: Bruising x 4
School: Woodville CE Junior School
Attacks: One incident of kicking
Injuries: Bruising x 1
School: St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
Attacks: Two incidents of hitting, thumping, spat at and hair pulled,
Injuries: Bruising x 2
School: Newbold Community School
Attacks: One incident of punched in shoulder
Injuries: Bruising x 1
