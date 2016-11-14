REVEALED: The M&S stores likely to close, according to experts

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Marks and Spencer stores feature on a list of those which are likely to close, according to retail analysts.

Last week, the High Street giant announced it would be closing around 60 clothing and home stores as it focuses on food.

And now experts at the Local Data Company (LDC) have released a list of which of the M&S stores across the country it thinks are vulnerable, based on a series of measurements looking at the economic health of high streets. The list has been published after an interview by the Daily Mail with the LDC.

The stores in Buxton, Derbyshire, and Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, both feature on the list.

However, M&S say the list is “pure speculation”.

A spokesman for M&S said: “I can confirm that we will close 30 stores.

“60 is the number affected but with that we will be closing 30 stores and there are locations where we will have stores that we will convert to a food store.

“45 will be converted or downsized to Simply Food stores.

“Every single location is different and what you won’t get is some good numbers which add up together. What was said on Tuesday is these are plans over the next five years.

“In five years there will be more M&S stores than there are today.

““The list that has appeared in the Daily Mail is pure speculation. It is not based on any M&S data and we have not published any locations.

“What we have done is outlined plans to improve our store estate over the next five years which include opening 200 new Food stores and selling Clothing and Home from 60 fewer stores.

He added they will confirm each store over the next five years when it is affected.

The list - according to the Local Data Company

Aberdeen

Ayr

Banbury

Barrow-in-Furness

Basildon

Birmingham

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bolton

Boston

Bournemouth

Brentwood

Bridlington

Brierley Hill

Bristol

Buxton

Carlisle

Chichester

Coventry

Darlington

Dundee

Durham

Fareham

Hereford

Hull

Kettering

King’s Lynn

Leamington Spa

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Macclesfield

Maidstone

Manchester

Mansfield

Milton Keynes

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Northwich

Nottingham

Peterborough

Preston

Rochdale

Sheffield

Southampton

St Albans

Stockton-on-Tees

Stoke

Swansea

Swindon

Sunderland

Tunbridge Wells

Warrington