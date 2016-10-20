Reveller must pay compensation after head-butting woman in pub

A reveller assaulted a woman by head-butting her in the face during a dispute at a pub.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, October 20, how Gary Mitchell, 53, of Hollins Street, Buxton, assaulted Sarah Blackley in the Queen’s Head pub, on Market Place, in Buxton.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant said she knows the defendant and there have been run-ins between them in the past.

“She said she had not spoken to him for some time and she had gone to the pub and had a few drinks and there was a band on and it was busy and as she walked past a table she heard someone call out and looked over and saw a group including Mitchell.”

Mrs Allsop added that Mitchell told the complainant he was not talking to her but he looked angry and then the complainant felt a crack around her face and she had suffered a chipped tooth and was left with pain around her nose.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to assaulting the complainant after the incident on April 3.

But defence solicitor Annis Rowlands said: “Mr Mitchell had motioned towards the complainant to go away and he had not intended to make contact with the victim.”

She added that according to Mitchell there have been no previous fall-outs between them.

Ms Rowlands said Mitchell claimed he was having a quiet drink with friends and he said the complainant came over to his party and remonstrated with them because she thought they were talking about her.

Ms Rowlands added: “He got up and there was a clash of heads and he was reckless but there was no deliberate intention on his part.”

The probation service stated that taxi-driver Mitchell had expressed remorse and he had been ashamed of his behaviour.

Magistrates sentenced Mitchell to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £283.70 in compensation, £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.