Road re-opened after pipe work

Severn Trent have successfully completed mains renewal work in Ambergate three weeks ahead of schedule – allowing the A6 to be re-opened for drivers earlier than expected.

The water firm has invested £162,000 to renew 1km water pipes that is set to ensure that local people will continue to receive a great service.

The work was due to finish on October 17, but instead was fully completed on Sunday, September 25.

Programme engineer Michael Holder said: “Our contract partners Laing O’Rourke worked extremely hard in making sure this project was completed as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“The teams worked 12-hour days, many ofte doing seven days a week to get the work completed.

“We know that the A6 is a vital road in Ambergate, and our work could have caused problems for some locals who rely on this road every day.

“It is always our priority to cause as little disruption as possible around the area and now, with the work complete three weeks ahead of schedule, we are in a great position to able to reopen the road early and get things back to normal for road users.

“As well as thanking Laing O’Rourke for their commitment to this project, we would like to thank the local people for their patience while we carried out this vital work.

“We would also like to apologise for the inconvenience caused with us working here. But with the pipes replaced, we hope the local residents can enjoy a reliable water source for many more years to come.”